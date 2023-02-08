MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Whitehaven man is recovering in the hospital while his shooter is on the run.

Memphis Police say they responded to a shooting at a home on the 5100 block of Windham road shortly before 11:00 p.m. Tuesday. Officers say they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Neighbors told WREG that the victim lives in this community. They say he was shot in his front driveway.

MPD says the victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. It’s unclear if the victim knew the person who shot him. At this time, police have not given any information on a suspect.

No arrests have been made. Police ask anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274.