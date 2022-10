MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was reportedly injured in a shooting in Uptown Sunday night.

Police say officers responded to a shooting on Greenlaw Avenue near North Main Street at around 8:21 p.m.

The victim went to Regional One hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police say no suspect information is available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.