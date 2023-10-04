MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot in South Memphis Wednesday morning, according to reports.

The incident happened on McKinley Street at Tate Avenue at around 8 a.m. One victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

A nearby neighbor said they heard multiple shots and saw a car speeding away. “Four shots. We hit the ground. It was too close.”

According to the Memphis Data Hub, there have been 82 reported crimes within a quarter mile of this shooting this year, including a murder at this same intersection back in April.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting. No arrests have been made at this time. If you know anything, contact Crimestoppers at 528-cash.