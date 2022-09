MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was seriously injured in a shooting in South Memphis Sunday night.

Police responded to a shooting on South Orleans and McMillan Street at around 9:20 p.m.

Memphis Police say a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspect was driving a white Kia. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.