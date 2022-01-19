MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after an alleged carjacking at a gas station, according to a witness.

Memphis Police said a man was shot Wednesday morning at the Mapco gas station on Park Avenue and Mendenhall.

“The messed up part is yelling don’t die on me, Kevin. Stay alive Kevin, to a stranger you don’t know,” witness Kevin Collier said.



Mapco told WREG Investigators the man’s name was Kevin Sharp.



“I try to find anything to stop the bleeding. The only thing I can find are these beanies on the rack next to me. So, I grab the beanies and start applying pressure to the wounds,” Collier said.



The witness we spoke to said he was across the street when he heard the gunshots, but instead of running away, he ran to the victim to help.



“He’s standing at the door for a second talking to somebody and he runs out and starts fighting with the people about to steal his car,” Collier said. “That’s what this is all about. Somebody tried to steal his car.”



Collier said the victim ran to the front door of the business yelling for help, but he said that’s when the suspect shot the victim multiple times.



“His coworkers had to call his mom and tell his mom,” Collier said. “That was the worst part of the night, honestly.”



Collier said the suspects got away before police arrived.

“They don’t really show much initiative to help, and then a couple of minutes later the firefighters get there. Nobody’s helping him at this point. They thought he was dead, but he starts moving.”



MPD said the man died at Regional Medical Center.

“I’m a Memphian. If one of us is trouble, you got to help them out,” Collier said.



WREG reached out to Mapco and they provided the following statement: “Our sympathy goes out to the family and friends of Kevin Sharp, who was a valued MAPCO team member. We are working with the Memphis Police Department to support their investigation and refer you to them for any further information.”



If you know anything that could lead to an arrest, you’re encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.