MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday near Kirby High School.

Memphis Police say they responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of Kirby Parkway at 2:40 p.m. They found a male victim. The crime scene was found nearby at 4130 Kirby, a Sonic Drive-In restaurant.

A Sonic spokesperson released a statement following the incident:

“We are aware of the incident that occurred at one of our franchised locations. The franchisee is actively cooperating with police fully as they conduct their investigation. Given that this is an active investigation, we defer any further comment to the police.“

Police said five suspects wearing ski masks were seen in a dark gray four-door Mercedes.

This breaking news will be updated.