MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police responded to a shooting Thursday night at a warehouse in Southeast Memphis.

Memphis Police said the shooting happened at the Amazon Fulfillment Center on Citation Drive.

Police said one person was injured. The victim is in non-critical condition.

No suspect information has been given at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.