MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot in Raleigh overnight, police say.

The shooting happened at the Hawkins Mill Market at 3906 Frayser-Raleigh Road around midnight.

Police say one person was shot and taken to Regional One.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, please call 901-528-CASH.

WREG will update this page when more information becomes available.