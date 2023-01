MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is injured following a shooting in North Memphis on Sunday.

Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call on the 100 block of Firestone. The victim was transported to a local hospital via private vehicle.

MPD is now investigating, and they said the suspects fled the scene in a gold sedan, possibly an Infiniti.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.