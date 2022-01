MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers responded to a shooting at H&R Block in South Memphis Sunday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened on the 1900 block of South Third Street around 1:30 p.m.

A man was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Officers said they are looking for at least three suspects who fled the scene in a white vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation.

