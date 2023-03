MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A juvenile is in critical condition after being shot in Frayser Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the shooting occurred in the 1200 block of Carrolton Avenue a little after 4 a.m. Officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and took him to Regional One in critical condition.

Memphis Police say this is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.