MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was injured following a shooting in Frayser early Sunday.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting on the 3300 block of Denver shortly after 3:23 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found that a woman was transported to Methodist North by personal vehicle.

The woman was eventually transferred to Regional One for treatment in critical condition.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.