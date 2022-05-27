MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was reportedly injured after a crop duster plane crashed in Arkansas Friday morning.

At around 7:35 .am., the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a crop duster plane going down at Airport Road and Silver Maple Lane near Waldenburg. The sheriff’s office says first responders from Weiner, Arkansas and Medic One made the scene.

The pilot of the plane was injured in the crash and was taken to a hospital.

At this time, there’s no word on what led to the crash. The sheriff’s office says the Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating.