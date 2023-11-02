MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a car accident and shooting that occurred in Frayser Thursday morning.

MPD says at around 10:15 a.m., officers responded to a shooting and one-vehicle crash in the 2300 block of Frayser Blvd.

A man was found and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Two suspects were in a green Infiniti. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.