MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a car accident and shooting that occurred in Frayser Thursday morning.
MPD says at around 10:15 a.m., officers responded to a shooting and one-vehicle crash in the 2300 block of Frayser Blvd.
A man was found and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
📧 Sign up for WREG newsletters and have the latest top stories sent right to your inbox.
📲 Download the WREG App today and stay up to date with breaking news and weather.
📡 See more breaking news, local news and weather from WREG.com for Memphis and the Mid-South.
Two suspects were in a green Infiniti. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.