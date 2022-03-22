MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for the gunman responsible for shooting a person at the Cedar Mills apartments on South Mendenhall Tuesday morning.

“I heard about five or six gunshots,” one neighbor said. “Woke me up out my sleep. Police knocking at the door asking me was we okay.”

The woman who did not want to be identified said one of those bullets landed in her apartment but no one in her household was injured. However, the same can not be said for the person living in an unit upstairs.

Police said a man was shot but is expected to survive. Residents told WREG that shootings are very common on one side of the apartment complex, and this specific unit has been the target of many of those shootings.

One woman said she is terrified for her children’s safety.

“I have two girls, and it’s really not safe for us,” she said. “I just want to be safe with me and my girls.”

Residents said they do not know the reason for the shootings, but they are hoping they will come to an end soon.

Police have not released any suspect information. If you know anything, call (901)-528-CASH.