MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person was injured in a shooting in Berclair Wednesday afternoon.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of Macon Road just before 6 p.m. The victim was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

Police say at least two suspects in a green Mustang took off in an unknown direction.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.