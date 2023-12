WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — One person is injured following a shooting in West Memphis, Arkansas, Thursday afternoon.

According to city spokesperson Nick Coulter, the shooting happened at or near a home on Scottwood. The victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Coulter did not say how many suspects were detained, but he did say police are still looking for more suspects.

No arrests have been made.

WREG is working to gather more information. Check back for updates.