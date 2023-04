MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is injured after an attempted robbery led to a shooting in Orange Mound early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 600 block of Josephine Street at 1:11 a.m.

The male victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the suspects attempted to rob him.

The suspects fled the scene in a red sedan.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.