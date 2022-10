MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured after a shooting in downtown Memphis Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Vance Avenue at 5:24 p.m.

Memphis Police say a juvenile was located and transported to Regional One in critical condition.

Police say preliminary information shows the suspect responsible was occupying a white Nissan sedan.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.