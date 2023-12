BYHALIA, Miss. — One person is in custody Monday after a deadly shooting in Byhalia, Mississippi.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the shooting at a home on Shinault Road before 6 p.m.

According to the Marshall County Coroner, the victim, identified as Irving Alexander, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Photo by Spencer Cheveallier, WREG

The sheriff’s office says one person is in custody but did not provide any further information.