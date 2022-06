MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person was injured in a shooting in South Memphis Sunday evening.

Police responded to a shooting on Driver Street near Vance Avenue at around 5:28 p.m.

Police say one man was found on the scene. He went to the hospital in critical conditoin.

Memphis Police say no one is in custody at this time, and that this is an ongoing investigation.

If you have information on this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.