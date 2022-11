MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is injured and a suspect is on the run after a shooting in South Memphis.

Police responded to a shooting on South Main Street near East McLemore at around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

One man went to the hospital in critical condition. Memphis Police say the suspect, who the victim knows, fled the scene in a black sedan.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.