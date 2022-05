MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was reportedly hurt in a shooting in Soulsville Friday.

Police responded to a shooting on Gaither Street near East Trigg just before noon Friday.

Memphis Police say one man went to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have not provided details on a potential suspect for this shooting. Memphis Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

If you have information on this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.