MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured in a shooting in South Memphis Saturday night.

Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard at 11:28 p.m.

The male victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound and transported to Regional One in critical condition.

Police have not released any further information and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.