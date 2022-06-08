MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot near a dog daycare and spa in Oxford, Mississippi on Wednesday morning.

Oxford police say a person has injuries that are not life-threatening after a shooting at Delta Dog on University Avenue.

According to the Oxford Police Department, a Delta Dog employee was shot in leg as she got out of her car in the parking lot of the business. Several employees of the business rushed out to help her inside the business and called the police.

When Oxford Police arrived on the scene, they found the weapon used and they are also questioning a person of interest in the shooting.

Oxford Police addressed rumors of an active shooting, saying that there was no active shooter.