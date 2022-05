MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in Bethel Grove Wednesday morning.

Officers were at the scene on the 2700 block of Jeffrey Avenue around 1 a.m. investigating the shooting.

Police said one person was injured but have not given an update on their condition.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, please call 901-528-CASH.