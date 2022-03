MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are on the scene Friday of a crash involving a motorcycle on I-40 and Danny Thomas.

A witness who was four cars behind the accident said the rider either clipped a truck or went too fast at the curve and fell off his motorcycle.

Police said a man was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

The wreck was creating a traffic backup on the north leg of I-40 where it turned westbound toward downtown Memphis. Traffic was down to one lane open.