MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person was shot Saturday night in Parkway Village.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 5900 block of Park Avenue around 8:15 p.m. when they found out the victim was shot in the 3900 block of Camelot Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital by a private car and is listed in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. Call (901)-528-CASH with any tips.