MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after one person was found dead on the side of the road in the airport area Thursday evening.

Police said officers were responding to a man-down call at Holmes and Swinnea when they found the deceased victim.

According to police, the medical examiner determined the cause of death to be homicide.

No further information has been released.

If you have any information about the incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.