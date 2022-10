MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police were dispatched Saturday night around 10 p.m. to the 3600 block of Moccasin Cove in Southwest Memphis.

Police found a man and he was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said there is no foul play suspected at this time.

MPD is investigating.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.