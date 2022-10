MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police were dispatched Saturday night around 11 p.m. to the 900 block of Sumter Street in the Berclair neighborhood.

Once they arrived, police found an unresponsive man. MPD said the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

MPD said there were no obvious signs of foul play in this case. They are now investigating.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.