MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a person was found dead at a Frayser apartment complex Sunday morning.

Police responded to the Carriage House Apartments on Frayser Boulevard at around 11:12 a.m. Sunday morning.

Memphis Police say one person was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say it is unknown if foul play was involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.