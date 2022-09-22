MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after a barricade situation in Cordova, deputities say.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were on an active barricade scene after executing a search warrant on the 1400 block of Hidden Ridge Lane just before 2 a.m.

During the barricade incident, a single gunshot was fired from inside the residence which led SWAT and negotiators to come to the scene.

SCSO says investigators entered the residence at approximately 4 a.m. when they located one person dead.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story.