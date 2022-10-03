MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is detained and two officers are injured after a crash involving a Memphis police car in Grahamwood.

The accident happened outside of the Grahamwood Cleaners on North Graham Street just after 5 p.m. Monday.

Police say the officers were transported to local hospitals in non-critical condition.

Photo by Michael Gates, WREG

Photo by Michael Gates, WREG

MPD has not said what happened leading up to the incident but they are asking people to avoid the area as they continue to investigate.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.