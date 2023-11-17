MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is in custody after police say he was involved in a series of overnight car burglaries in Covington, Tennessee.

According to the Covington Police Department, 11 cars were found “ransacked” and two were reported stolen. One of the vehicles had a gun in it.

So far, one stolen item was reported recovered along with the male suspect being arrested.

Records state the car burglaries took place in the following areas:

Roane Street

South College Street

South High Street

Park Street

Walers Street

Douglas Street

Herring Street

CPD detectives say they are actively investigating to find other suspects that may have been involved, evidence, and video footage.

Chief Donna Turner says, “Please review your home video footage to help us identify who is responsible for the burglaries.”

If you have any information or video footage related to the overnight burglaries, contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 901-475-1261.

Tips and additional information can also be sent to the Covington Police Department’s Facebook messenger or the City of Covington website.