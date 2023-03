MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in Hickory Hill on Saturday.

Memphis Police initially responded to a shots fired call around 10:30 a.m. on the 4400 block of Green Creek and found a man dead from a gunshot wound on the scene.

Police said they have one person detained.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.