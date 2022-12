Police patrol car serene blinking on night street, crime scene, law and order

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has been detained after a deadly double shooting Thursday evening.

Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 2000 block of Blue Crane Lane at 6:21 p.m.

Two male victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.