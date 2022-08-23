MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple people were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Downtown Memphis, and one of the victims has died.

Three people were injured in a crash at Third and E. Mallory Street around 2 pm on Tuesday. Police said that they were transported to the hospital from the scene, but one person did not survive their injuries.

Police said the other two are being treating for injuries and were listed as non-critical.

This is a developing story and WREG will update as more information becomes available.