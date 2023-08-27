MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in Downtown Memphis early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 300 block of South Main Street at 2:56 a.m.

Three victims were located in close proximity to the scene, according to police.

A female victim was located in critical condition at Pontotoc Avenue and Main Street. A male victim was located in critical condition at Vance Avenue and Main Street. A second female was located in critical condition at Front Street and Madison Avenue.

All three victims had apparent gunshot wounds, police say.

According to reports, they were all transported to area hospitals. One of the female victims was pronounced deceased.

This is an ongoing investigation.

