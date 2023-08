MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and two are detained after a shooting in South Memphis Sunday, according to Memphis Police Department.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 2000 Block of Ketchum Road at 6:39 p.m.

According to MPD, one male was pronounced deceased on the scene, and two suspects have been detained.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation. WREG will provide updates as information becomes available.