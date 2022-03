MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are investigating after a shooting on Laura Street Friday night.

Memphis Police responded to the shooting in the 2200 block of Laura at 7:48 p.m.

Police say a male was transported to Regional One in critical condition. He was later pronounced deceased.

Officers have two people detained on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.