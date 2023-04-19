MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and three people are injured after a crash involving a stolen vehicle in Southwest Memphis Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the scene in front of the McDonald’s on South Third Street just before 6 p.m.

Police say three people in the first vehicle, which was a carjacked vehicle, were taken to Regional One in critical condition. A man in the second vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was released. Police say the investigation is ongoing.