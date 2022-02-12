MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for three suspects who they say are responsible for a shooting in Whitehaven Saturday night.

Officers said the incident happened around 7:45 p.m. on the 3600 block of Eglesfield Drive where two men were shot.

Both men were taken to the hospital. One man was listed in non-critical condition.

Another man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said they are looking for three black men in dark clothing as suspects in the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information about this incident, call (901)-528-CASH.