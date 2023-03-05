MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person is dead and another injured after a shooting in South Memphis on Sunday.

Police responded to a shooting on the 1900 block of Lauderdale shortly after 6 p.m. They found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene and the other was taken to Methodist Central in non-critical condition.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.