SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — One person is dead, and another is in the hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex in Southaven Friday night.

According to Southaven Police, officers responded to a shots fired call at the Luxe Apartments after 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a deceased victim in the 100 block of the complex.

Police say another victim ran from the scene and was found in the 200 block of the apartment complex. The victim was shot three times.

The victim was rushed to Regional One and is now in critical but stable condition.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-0228.