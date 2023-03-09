MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and another is in the hospital following a shooting in Raleigh.

According to Memphis Police, at 10:15 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the area of New Allen Road and Scenic Highway.

Officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of them was pronounced dead on the scene. The other was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

MPD says this is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.