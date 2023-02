MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and another was taken to the hospital after a shooting early Tuesday.

Memphis Police are investigating a shooting in the 1000 block of North Watkins. They arrived on the scene at about 3 a.m.

According to the Memphis Fire Department’s Watch Commander, one patient was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.