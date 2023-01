MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another injured following a shooting in East Memphis on Saturday night.

According to MPD, at 9:55 p.m., officers responded to the 4300 block of Atwood Avenue regarding a shooting.

Two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds, police say.

One victim was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition. The other victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

MPS says there is no one in custody at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.