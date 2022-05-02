MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead and another man is injured after a shooting in Dyersburg Saturday.

Dyersburg police responded to a shooting at Lipford Circle around 12:24 a.m.

When officers arrived, they discovered Devanti White, 29, suffering from a gunshot wound. White was taken to West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg, where he was pronounced deceased.

A second shooting victim identified as Deandre Pickering, 32, was also transported to West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg. He was later released from a Memphis hospital.

Police say multiple people were in the area at the time of the shooting.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 285-TIPS, Dyersburg Police Criminal Investigations at 288-7679, or 311.