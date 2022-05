SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — One person was killed and another injured in a homicide in the Cordova area early Friday, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies were in vestigating a homicide they say happened around 1:20 a.m. in the 7000 block of Thorn Tree Lane.

One person was taken to Regional One in critical condition, while another person was pronounced dead.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.